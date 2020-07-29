Jeffrey stepped beyond the veil on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 29 years. Beloved son of Gerry and Joanna nee Paterson. Brother and friend loved to "the power of 10" of Julaine (Gary), Joshua (Emily) and honourary brother of Kerry Alfieri (Mario) and their son Maximus. Cherished nephew of Harvey Paterson (Sandra), Gail Bowman, Patricia Kingsley and the late Ron Bowman (Lisa). Dear cousin of Logan Bowman, Kirbi Bowman, John Paterson, James Paterson, Matthew Bowman, Nicholas Bowman, Abby Kingsley, Ellie Kingsley and their extended families. Jeffrey joined his late grandparents Alexander and Joan Paterson nee Ashton and Raymond and Lucille Bowman nee Gibbard. Chosen grandson and fishing companion of David Dyer and the late Carrol. Jeff will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his many friends especially Chris Sewell, George Harris, Mark Serafin, Mike Rogers, Angela Pichette and his mentor Clark Moran. No matter what Jeff was in pursuit of in life he did it with excellence. Jeff's enthusiasm, his hunger for knowledge and passion for people on an individual level will be truly missed. Jeff took the greatest delight by sharing with others and participating in their happiness. His love for, four legged fur babies was limitless. There was a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at LIBERTY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 1965 BOWMANVILLE AVENUE, BOWMANVILLE, ONTARIO. from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing will be enforced and masks are mandatory. A private funeral service and cremation will take place at a later date. In memory of Jeff and for his desire to aid troubled youth, donations to Covenant House British Columbia or Ontario would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com