Jennifer JONES

Suddenly as the result of an accident, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Toronto. Jenny was the loving mother of Hayley Whetham and Dawson Whetham. Cherished daughter of Zara and the late Robin Stuart-Jones. Dear sister of Lynne and her husband Andrew Breeze, and loved aunt of Morgan, Shannon and Owen Breeze. Jenny will be loved and thought of by her godmother Ann Kelly. She will be remembered dearly by Dave Whetham and his family; Clair and Jan, Craig and Sandra (Kyla and Walker), Stewart and Maureen (Cassaundra and Brandon). Jenny had a passion for animals and will be missed by her dog Dani and horses Art and Lacey. She will be loved and remembered by her extended family and many dear friends. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. In lieu of flowers donations to Canadian Blood Services (physical or financial) or Trillium Gift of Life Network would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca