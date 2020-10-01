1/1
Jennifer JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly as the result of an accident, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Toronto. Jenny was the loving mother of Hayley Whetham and Dawson Whetham. Cherished daughter of Zara and the late Robin Stuart-Jones. Dear sister of Lynne and her husband Andrew Breeze, and loved aunt of Morgan, Shannon and Owen Breeze. Jenny will be loved and thought of by her godmother Ann Kelly. She will be remembered dearly by Dave Whetham and his family; Clair and Jan, Craig and Sandra (Kyla and Walker), Stewart and Maureen (Cassaundra and Brandon). Jenny had a passion for animals and will be missed by her dog Dani and horses Art and Lacey. She will be loved and remembered by her extended family and many dear friends. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. In lieu of flowers donations to Canadian Blood Services (physical or financial) or Trillium Gift of Life Network would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved