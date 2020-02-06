Home

Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
More Obituaries for Jenny Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Beth Clement

Jenny Beth Clement Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 37 years. Jenny, beloved daughter of Susan (Stephen Emerson) Clement. Loving niece of Colin (Lisa), Brian and the late Bob. Loved cousin of Devin, Alexis, Racheal, Kylie and Selina. Lovingly remembered by Angel and Shawn. A visitation will be held at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. George's Cemetery, Newcastle, ON on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be hade online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
