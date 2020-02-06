|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 37 years. Jenny, beloved daughter of Susan (Stephen Emerson) Clement. Loving niece of Colin (Lisa), Brian and the late Bob. Loved cousin of Devin, Alexis, Racheal, Kylie and Selina. Lovingly remembered by Angel and Shawn. A visitation will be held at MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held at St. George's Cemetery, Newcastle, ON on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. Condolences to the family may be hade online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020