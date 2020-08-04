1/1
Jenny GODDARD
Passed away on July 25, 2020 in Oshawa, at the age of 42. Beloved daughter of Marie Heenan (Smokey). Loving sister of Mark (Heather), Tanya (Russell) and George. Dear niece of April, Mona (Dennis) and Emerson. Mother of Mickey and Stefan. Jenny will be sadly missed by Neal, Kim and many other family and friends. Visitation and the Funeral Service took place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St., E, Oshawa). As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 4, 2020.
