They say Firefighters never die; they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved. It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Firefighter Jerry Bruce Skochko who served with the City of Oshawa for over 30 years. Jerry was born in Oshawa, and raised by his parents Catherine and Samuel Skochko. His brother Walter Skochko predeceases him. Jerry grew up in the south end of Oshawa, with his good friends and many pets. Jerry joined the Firefighters association when he was just 19 years old. He was one of the first alarm cadets hired. And became a full firefighter when he turned 21. My dad was always a hard worker and even with being on the fire department, he always took on a side job. From delivering oil to homes for GULF oil, to putting in pools with a Pool company to driving a school bus later in life. He liked to keep busy, and enjoyed being around people. Jerry is survived by his sons, Stephen Skochko (Shelley Russell) and Jeffrey Skochko (Patricia Rios), his grandchildren, Dylan Skochko, Jacob Skochko, Cole Skochko, Rayne Skochko-Rios, Aria Skochko-Rios, Step daughters Adrienne (Danny) Kelly and Sarah (Brian) Crowells, Step Grandsons, Ethan, Luke and Harrison. He will be greatly missed by his loving friend and companion Glenna Legge who has been by his side through his illness and took wonderful care of him. Jerry was very active as a Co-chair with the Muscular Dystrophy Association on behalf of the Firefighters Association, helping to raise awareness and donations. He was also a big part of the Jerry Lewis telethon production and involved with annual Folk art council of Oshawa that included the Fiesta Week Festivities and the Firefighters Pavilion. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the Oshawa Firefighters, current and retired who visited my dad and the active ones who came to his assistance over the past two years. They treated him with such respect and kindness. Saying he was one of them, still a brother in arms. As well a big thank you to all the doctors, nurses and specialists at Lakeridge Health as well as to the ambulance crews. There will be a celebration of his life on Sept 20/20 at 2-4pm at the Jubilee Pavilion in Oshawa. 55 Lakeview Park Ave, Oshawa, ON L1J 7Z2



