Jerry JANSSEN
With heavy heart we announce the passing of Jerry Janssen, he passed away peacefully in his sleep following a stroke at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa, November 6, 2020, at the age of 76. Jerry was the loving husband of Jane, for 50 years. Loving father of Michael (Lisa), Jennifer Carter (Van) and Christopher (Shelley). Cherished Papa of Jordan, Andrew, James, Camden, Keaton and Tess. Brother to Ricki, Josephine, Henry and Maria. Jerry worked for the Durham Catholic School Board for 35 years. He enjoyed wood working, old cars and his garden in his spare time. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Uxbridge. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be considered for the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
