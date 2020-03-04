Home

passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Port Perry on Friday, February 28th, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 76. Beloved husband to the late Sally Kane. Much loved dad to Jason (Kerry), and Jeff (Alaina). Cherished grandpa to Jack, Maggie and Blair. At Jerry's request, cremation has taken place with no funeral service. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences and donations may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
