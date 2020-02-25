Home

Jill Elizabeth (Terwillegar) WORTMAN

Jill Elizabeth (Terwillegar) WORTMAN Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious daughter Jill Elizabeth Wortman at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. She was in her 49th year. Jill is the loving daughter of Allan and Helen Terwillegar and dear sister of the late Paul Terwillegar. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Friday, February 28th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. with cremation to follow. Donations in memory of Jill to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
