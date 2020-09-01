It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother and grandmother, Jill Metcalfe of Port Perry, Ontario on August 29, 2020, after a long, brave battle with cancer. Jill will be fondly remembered by her sons Tim (Shelley), Peter and John (Patricia). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Jackie, Annie, Jason, Melissa, Shane and Tenia. Loving sister to Pat Elliot, and aunt to Pip (Mike), Martyn (Linda), Patrick and David (Claire) and to her many great nieces and nephews. Many thanks to her supportive neighbours, the staff at Port Perry hospital and Oshawa Lakeridge hospital. A private gathering will be held by the family in Jill's honour. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
may be made.