I want to thank everyone for their cards, phone calls and prayers in the recent loss of my son Jim. Everyone in my home at Butternut where I enjoy living has been a wonderful front line support to me at a time when I cannot be together with my own family and I thank them for that. I very much appreciate and am thankful for the support and love shown to me from my family and friends. I look forward to being able to get together in person once COVID-19 is no longer. A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at a future date where I can thank each of you personally. Georgina Stiner.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020