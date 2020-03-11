|
McGeachie, James (Jim) Robert, 1954-2020 Unexpectedly on January 19, 2020 in Vancouver, BC. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Jimmy & Pearl McGeachie and his sister Marion Cowie. Jim is survived by his brother, John (Janet) and sisters, Connie, Maureen (Kerr), Bonnie (Blair), Nancy (Ed) and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim had been a resident of BC for 40+ years. He had a wide circle of friends and lived life on his own terms. Jim worked in construction and was a talented musician playing both the flute and the saxophone. He will be mourned by his Oshawa family and his BC friends. A celebration of life will be held at The Tartan, Oshawa on March 22, 2020, 3-5pm for family and close friends.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 11, 2020