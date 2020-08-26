1/1
Jim SMITH
1939 - 2020 Suddenly entered into rest at his home in Claremont, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Jim, at the age of 81, was the beloved husband of Margaret, for 60 years. Loving father of Roy (Dalene), Gwen Casey and Shirleyann (Greg) Redshaw. Cherished Grandpa of Dawn, Brittany, David, Mitchell and Ryan. Jim is survived by his brother Roy and is predeceased by siblings Aileen, David and Norman. He will be loved and remembered always by his nieces, nephews and extended family. Jim was well known within the farming community and will be missed by those who knew him. A private family service has taken place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolence can be made at www.lowandlow.ca 'til we meet again - Wee Jimmy

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
