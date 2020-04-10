Home

Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
STINER, Jim Entered into rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Jim in his 63rd year, was the beloved husband of Lorrie (née Carruthers), for 43 years. Loving father of Trevor, Troy and Todd. Cherished Grandpa of Jaymeson, Jayden, Colin and Taylor. Jim is survived by his mom Georgina, and his sisters Linda (Dave) and Donna (Bruce); he was predeceased by his dad Hilliard, brother Garry and Uncle Bob. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, his many nieces, nephews and extended family. At this time cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
