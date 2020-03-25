|
|
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife of Donald Sr. Loved mother of Donnie (Michelle), Scottie (Jane), Brian (Judy) and Michael (Caley). She was predeceased by her daughter Susan. Cherished Nanny of Nicole, Amanda, Bryan, Geoffrey and great-nanny of Kaden, Keira, Gabe, Konor, Deegan and Luna. Joanne is survived by her siblings Judy Willan (John), Nancy Living (Marcel), Danny Welsh (Ann) and Johnny Welsh (Shelley). She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, many friends and her beloved animals. Her family meant everything to Jo Ann, nothing was more important! No matter where, but especially up north at the cottage, she was happiest with family around her, her loss will leave a huge void in their hearts. A Private Family Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 followed by a graveside service at Bowmanville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Due to the current health concerns surrounding Covid-19, a Celebration of Joanne's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial donations be made to Durham Humane Society or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020