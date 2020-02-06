|
If I had all the world to give I would give it, yes and more To hear her voice and see her smile And greet her at the door. But all I can do Jo-Ann is go and tend your grave And leave behind tokens of love To the best wife God ever made I'd like to think when life is done Wherever Heaven may be That you'll be waiting with open arms Up there to welcome me. Your loving husband Donald You've left wonderful memories for the children & I. You are always on my mind You are always on my mind
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020