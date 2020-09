It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Dear friend. Joan was a life long volunteer for many charities. Joan was also a multiple time recipient of the Avon Presidents Club Albee award. Her passion was animals, she dedicated many hours of her time on their behalf. You couldn't ask for a more loyal and devoted friend. She will be greatly missed. A private interment will take place at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens.



