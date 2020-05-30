Joan Arlene ZLOTY
Suddenly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Midland Gardens Care Community, Toronto at the age of 81. Loving mother of Melinda (Steve), Jeffery (Cindy) and Barrie (Barbara). Dear grandmother to Kyle, Amanda, Lucas, Logan, Rachel, and Nicole and step grandmother to Alyssa, Nicole, Jake and Luke. Will be fondly remembered by her friends Josie, Jan, Denny, Anne, Axel and Lynn and many more from Regency Crescent. A private family graveside service will be held.

Published in Durham Region News on May 30, 2020.
