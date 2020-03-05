Home

Joan ASH

In Loving Memory of a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother who passed away March 6, 2015 God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put His arms around you And whispered "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we loved you dearly, we couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest God broke our hearts that day, And proved He only takes the best. We miss you more everyday Love Always and Forever Husband Doug - Daughter Janie and Family - Son Doug Jr. and Family
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
