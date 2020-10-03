1/1
Joan Elenor HOOPER
(Lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church) Peacefully at Riverside Place Windsor with family by her side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in her 86th year. Joan went to be with her Lord and Savior. Beloved wife of the late Jack Hooper for 63 years. Loving, faithful mother of Brian (Lori), David (Marlene) and predeceased by Beverly. Treasured grandma of Amanda (Wade), Joshua, Taylor, Caleb and great-grandma of Georgia. Cherished sister of Francis Barr. Joan will be sadly missed by Laurie, Christina and Matthew Baker as well as many extended family and friends. A private family service will take place at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A graveside service will follow at Thornton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Yonge Street Mission, Calvary Baptist Church or Camp Cherith Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 3, 2020.
