September 7, 1944 - July 5, 2020 Peacefully, in her 76th year, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Bert for 53 years. Devoted and cherished mother of Alison (Ken) and Carolyn (Paul). Proud and adored Gramma to Emily, Carson, Nathan and Michael. Joan will be forever missed by brother Don (Sharon), "The Girls", her extended family, her wonderful friends and the many people whose lives she touched with her humour, wisdom and love. In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be no funeral service, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice
. "Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone"