Passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Extendicare Oshawa in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Vertle Gill. Mother of 3 sons, Christopher and Bradley Gill, Paul J Russell and daughter Pamela L Russell-Froehlich (Mario). Grandmother of Adam, Dylan, Josh, Melissa, Tracey, B.Nicole, Elliott, Derek, and Samantha. Great grandmother to several great grandchildren. Sister of Archie Barbeau and the late Dorothy (Dot) Crandel. Joan will be sincerely missed her many family and friends. A private cremation will be held. If desired, memorial donations to the Covenant House, Toronto, Ontario.