March 12, 1923 - November 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Estates on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Ian. Loving mother of the late Peter (Aileen) and Joanne (Steve). Proud grandma of Meridith (Dave), William (Jacqueline), Matthew (Fran), Lindsey (Stephen) and Christopher and ten great-grandchildren. Our immense thanks to the OUTSTANDING staff at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home for 7 years of excellent care. Thank you to the PSW's from ParaMed who were also like family. Also to Hillsdale Estates Lavender Lane staff, although only four weeks, for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Courtyard by Marriott, Harmony B Room, 1011 Bloor St. E, Oshawa from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.