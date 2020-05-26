Joan Shaubel passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Friday May 22 2020. Joan was diagnosed last year with a rare degenerative brain disorder. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, the true love of her life, Richard Shaubel. Joan was the loving Mother to Paul (Christine) Shaubel and Kelly (Greg) Latin. She was a proud grandmother to Jaime, Matthew, Andrew, Clare and Adam. Her interests included decorating, gardening, reading, boating and enjoying the beautiful view from her Cobourg condo. She had a true fondness of music and helping others. As per Joan's wishes cremation will take place. In lite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at www.maccoubrey.com. A Celebration Of Life will be planned for a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 26, 2020.