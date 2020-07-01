Joan MAGUIRE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet Mama, Joan Lucille Maguire on Friday, June 19, 2020. Joan is survived by her two children Meagan Olson and Jeffrey Maguire, her son-in-law Marcus and daughter-in-law Robyn, her four grandsons (Mama's Joys) Noah, Finnley, Levi and Emmett and her siblings Sydney, Audrey and Jeanette. Joan was a dedicated and highly skilled nurse who cared for her patients with kindness and compassion. She worked at the Southlake Regional Healthcare Centre for 43 years, and retired in 2015 as a key member of the vascular access team. In 2009, she joined an international team of healthcare professionals on a medical mission to Northern Ghana. She was an integral part of the mission leadership team for a decade and participated in 8 international health missions. She often said that part of her heart belonged to the people of Ghana. Joan spent her life caring for others and will be remembered for her servant heart and her love of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, her Southlake and Ghana health teams, her church, small group and bible study members and her golf partners. If you feel moved to honor Joan, we would invite you to visit the link below to donate to The Joan Maguire Nursing Scholarship Fund, that will support the education of nursing students in Northern Ghana. https://bit.ly/31vKK5n Arrangement have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 1, 2020.
