We are saddened to announce that after a very long health battle Joan Mary Prout (nee:Browning) has passed away. Joan passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her son at the Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa on March 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving and devoted mother to Jaya. Dear sister and sister in-law to Lynn and Charlie Puddifant, and sister-in-law to Bryant Isbister. Predeceased by her sister Ellen Isbister, her sister and brother in-law, Audrey and Paddy Fagan, and her brother, Albert Browning. Loving aunt to Erin Fagan (Dave Graham), Tracey (Claude) Robillard, Andrea (Patrick) Dunning, Shannon (Chris) Marginet, Cory (Deb), Jeff and Buddy Isbister, and Paul Browning. Loving great-aunt to Kian and Declan Chisholm, Chloe and Brielle Robillard, Nora Dunning, Cade Graham, and Brooklyn and Halle Marginet. Joan was deeply loved and cherished and will be missed dearly by all of her extended family and friends. Joan was an active member in her community as a member of St. Paul's United Church, the Bowmanville Nurses Association, and various clubs such as a book club, bridge club and paper toll group, among others. Joan loved to read, travel and engage in all activities that kept her mind sharp. At this time the family is postponing any services for Joan. Services details will be posted at a later date. The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to Dr. Fung for providing excellent medical attention to Joan over the years, as well as Dr. Robert Wu, Registered Nurse Angela Szopa and all of the staff of Lakeridge Health hospital in Oshawa and Bowmanville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada at 1-877-956-6366
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020