Joan Porter

Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Beloved wife to Gord. Devoted mother to Angie, Chris and Dave (Brandy). Cherished nana to Charlotte and Sam. Dear sister to John (Noreen) Brooker. Joan will be sadly missed by her extended family friends and all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY (905-443-3376). Due to the conditions, a private family service will be held at a later date. When conditions change there will be a celebration of Joan's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Hospital Dialysis, or to a charity of your choice
in Joan's Memory.