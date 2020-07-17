1936-2020, Passed away peacefully at the age of 83, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on July 13, 2020. She is survived by her children Janet (Brad), Laurie (Brian), Gary (Alison). Loving grandmother to Ryan (Marissa), Amy, Kristy (Dustin), Brittany (Bill), Kyle, Chad, Mitchell and Aidan and her four great grandchildren, Maverick, Chloe, Hailey and Colton. She will be dearly missed by many loving friends and extended family. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association in memory of Joan McAllister would be appreciated.



