Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Saturday, February 1st in her 89th year. Beloved Mother of Darlene (Larry), Jody (Tom), Penney (Wayne) and Cara (David). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Amy (Frank), Sally, Andrea, Diana (Brendan), Chelsea, Jonathan (Emily), William, Ben, Luke, Jake and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Hayley, David, Spencer and Sophie. Predeceased by her loving husband, William and brothers Sonny, Bud and sister Reta. We want to thank Hillsdale Terraces for their support through the years, especially the Ocean View staff for the tender loving care Mom received during her final journey. Funeral service to be held at Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Saturday, February 8th at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzhiemer's Society or a . Online condolences may be left at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020