Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Slonecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Slonecky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Slonecky Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Saturday, February 1st in her 89th year. Beloved Mother of Darlene (Larry), Jody (Tom), Penney (Wayne) and Cara (David). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Amy (Frank), Sally, Andrea, Diana (Brendan), Chelsea, Jonathan (Emily), William, Ben, Luke, Jake and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Hayley, David, Spencer and Sophie. Predeceased by her loving husband, William and brothers Sonny, Bud and sister Reta. We want to thank Hillsdale Terraces for their support through the years, especially the Ocean View staff for the tender loving care Mom received during her final journey. Funeral service to be held at Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Saturday, February 8th at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzhiemer's Society or a . Online condolences may be left at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -