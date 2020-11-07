1926 - 2020 Lifelong Oshawa Resident and Member of St. Gregory the Great Parish, 55 year Volunteer Member of UAW / Unifor Family Auxiliary #27, Volunteer Driver for Meals on Wheels, Hillsdale Manor Tuck Shop. Joan passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 en route to Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She was in her 94th year. Sincere thanks to our First Responders who accompanied Joan on her final journey. Born in Oshawa General Hospital November 30th, 1926 to Mary Alice Quigley and Christopher Ezra Brockman, she was the dearly loved sister of the late C. Raymond Brockman. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. "Abe" Taylor for 57 years and cherished by her daughter Joan Jr. of Oshawa, and son Alan C. (Betty), grandson Keith C. Taylor (Chrystal) and her great granddaughter Darcy all of Sherwood Park, Alberta. Joan is fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law Barbara Smith (Ted) and Joyce Wilde (Don) both of Oshawa. She was Godmother to Gary Neal, Oshawa and Kayne Homer of Nova Scotia, and a special Aunt Joan to nieces Lillian and Donna of Oshawa and Betty of London. She was "Mom" Taylor to many, and memories of Joan's love, laughter and sense of fun, kindness, selflessness and loyalty to friends and family will be treasured. Her smile lit up a room. Special thanks to Dr. Donna Birbrager and Dr. James Cha for their years of dedicated care for Joan, her many support workers especially Willie Nicholls and the staff of Hillsdale Terraces for their support these past 3.5 years as Joan battled Alzheimer's disease. The spiritual support given by Father Keith Callaghan to the residents at Hillsdale Terraces was appreciated by the Taylor family. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Wednesday, November 11th from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. followed by a private service in the chapel. Cremation to follow and interment with Abe at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region or the Building fund of St. Gregory the Great Parish, Oshawa if you wish. "Too well loved to ever be forgotten." As Joan often said, "Every day's a bonus. I've been blessed."