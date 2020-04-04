|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Joan Violet Coe on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the exquisite age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Elvin Coe and loving Mum to Rosalind (Morley), Gerald (Debbie), Ellen and Bill (Darlene). Devoted Grandmum and Great-grandmum to whom she loved, supported and encouraged. Joan leaves behind a life filled with extraordinary experiences and memories that turned into stories for family and friends. Born in England, Joan worked with Scotland Yard during WWII, met and married Elvin and arrived in Canada as a War Bride. Joan was an artist and an educator. Her quick wit and intelligence made for many lively conversations. Joan's positive attitude, passion for life and unconditional love left her family with a beautiful gift and legacy. She will be dearly missed, but cherished in our hearts forever. A private family service will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Epilepsy Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 4, 2020