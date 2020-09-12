1/1
Joan Wilson
{ "" }
Passed away quietly on Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, at Hyland Crest Long Term Care, at the age of 81. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ron. Loving mother of Theresa (Clayton) Billings, Jim (Gillian) Hineman, Nancy (Jane) Turner, Gerry Hineman, Bill Hineman, Rhonda (the late Bob) Bennett, Debbie Durand and Brian (Kathryn) Wilson. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Survived by her sisters Carol and Linda and sister-in-law Alma. Predeceased by her brother Don and her sisters Gail and Irene. Visitation was held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Funeral Service took place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment followed at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
15
Interment
Mount Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
