Joanne Elizabeth McLean

Peacefully, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 57. Joanne (nee Free), beloved wife of Larry McLean of Blackstock. Cherished mother of Ashley & Jamie, Stacey & Matt, and Melissa & Sean. Loving grandma of Autumn, Darcee, Tristan, and Marlee. Joanne will be missed by her parents Don & Louise Free, her brother Jeffrey, her sister Heather and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her in-laws Doreen and William McLean. The family of Joanne McLean will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel", 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Sunday, December 22nd from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Private interment Cartwright Union Cemetery, Blackstock in the Spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham or the Uxbridge Scugog Animal Shelter. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
