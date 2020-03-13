|
Finally at peace, after an extended hospitalization at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, March 9, 2020. Joanne in her 74th year. Beloved mother of Michelle "Shelly" Campbell and Allan Neil (Jeanne Dumont). Dear grandmother of Robert Campbell, William Campbell (Anita Simonovski), Kayla Neil and Joshua Neil. Sister of Pat Darke (Peter) and the late Beverley, Dorothy, Vincent, Jimmy and Gregory. Fondly remembered by Rod Andrus, Nana Doris Farr, Judy and Eric, Cheryl and Eddie and extended families and friends. Many thanks to the Supportive Care Team on 4F for their care and compassion to Mom and the family. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Joanne to would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 13, 2020