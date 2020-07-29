Finally at peace, after an extended hospitalization at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, March 9, 2020. Joanne in her 74th year. Beloved mother of Michelle "Shelly" Campbell and Allan Neil (Jeanne Dumont). Dear grandmother of Robert Campbell, William Campbell (Anita Simonovski), Kayla Neil and Joshua Neil. Sister of Pat Darke (Peter), the late Beverley, Dorothy, Vincent, Jimmy and Gregory. Fondly remembered by Rod Andrus, Nana Doris Farr, Judy and Eric, Cheryl and Eddie and extended families and friends. Many thanks to the Supportive Care Team on 4F for their care and compassion to Mom and the family. Due to current health restrictions, the family will be holding a small memorial service on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Many thanks to everyone for their previous condolences and continuing support. Donations in memory of Joanne to Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.