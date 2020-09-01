1/1
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Port Perry Place Long Term Care Home, at the age of 91. Jack is survived by his wife Maria, his children Rosa (Jim), Jose and David (Mary-Ellen), his grandchildren Jillian, Brenton, Sierra, Savannah and Carly and his great-grandchildren Cameron and Levi. Special thanks to the staff of Port Perry Place for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. To attend the visitation or service, please register at www.armstrongfh.ca or call 905-433-4711. Masks are required. In the near future, Jack's family will take him to his final place of rest in his home country Portugal. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank in memory of Jack. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
