It is with heartache and disbelief we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful daughter Jodie Dicks on January 26, 2020 at the young age of 26, with her mother by her side. Jodie was a beautiful soul. Her love of family was one of the most important things in her world and she made spending time with them a priority. She leaves us with countless incredible memories that will always be cherished, leaving an unfillable void. Jodie was the much loved daughter of Christine and step-father Randy Boissoin, and Jim and step-mother Kay Dicks. Loving partner of Kerrian Walker. Jodie will be painfully missed by her sister Jacqueline Dicks (Matt), brother Jamie Dicks (Jen), step-brother Adam Boissoin (Heather), step-sister Tessa Clarkson (Steve), step-brother Quinn Boissoin (Amy), step-sister Donna Peddle (Wally), step-brother Roy Nauffts (Corina), step-sister Diana Nauffts (Costa), step-sister Amanda Nauffts (Mario) and step-brother Wade Nauffts (Esperanza). Jodie loved being an aunt and accepted this role willingly. She was a remarkable and involved aunt to Ryan, Alyssa, Blayne, Aubree, Patton, Paislee, Kaden and Brooke. Jodie also loved her many other nieces and nephews Wallace (Kathleen), Dylan (Jamie), Roy Jr (Natasha), Courtney, Alannah (Pat), Christopher (Angela), Aimy, Sergio, Sophia, Noah, Madison, Arianna, Hendrix, Hudson, Cayden, Rylynn, Hank, Brooklyn and Alivia. Jodie will be greatly missed by her grandparents Nancy Wilson-Cooke (Gran) and Ron and Sylvia Boissoin (Baba and Gigi), and all those who have passed before. Jodie loved and was loved by her many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Please join us to celebrate Jodie's beautiful life which was tragically taken too soon. Our sweet "Toadie", you will forever be in our hearts and your spirit will live on through us. Sunday February 9th, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Jubilee Pavilion Banquet & Conference Centre, 55 Lakeview Park Ave, Oshawa, ON L1J 7Z2. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a on Jodie's behalf would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 1, 2020