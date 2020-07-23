1/1
Joe Aylward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AYLWARD, "Papa Joe". Joseph Nicholas Aylward passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 88th year. Devoted father to Joe Jr. (d. 2015) (Patti), Terry (Susan), Dale, Dwayne (Samantha), Eric (Taryn) and Diane (Jeff). Cherished Granddad of Derek (Andrea), Alana (Robin), Cole, Shannon, Kristina (Steve), Kayla (Pete), Kristy (Phillip), Amanda, Travis, Kayden, Keiianna, Taylor, Sydney, Danica, Alyssa (David) and Ethan. Loving Great Granddad of 17. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Oshawa / Whitby
901 Simcoe Street North
Oshawa, ON L1G 4W1
(905) 432-9424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Oshawa / Whitby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved