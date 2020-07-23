Joe Aylward

AYLWARD, "Papa Joe". Joseph Nicholas Aylward passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 88th year. Devoted father to Joe Jr. (d. 2015) (Patti), Terry (Susan), Dale, Dwayne (Samantha), Eric (Taryn) and Diane (Jeff). Cherished Granddad of Derek (Andrea), Alana (Robin), Cole, Shannon, Kristina (Steve), Kayla (Pete), Kristy (Phillip), Amanda, Travis, Kayden, Keiianna, Taylor, Sydney, Danica, Alyssa (David) and Ethan. Loving Great Granddad of 17. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us."



