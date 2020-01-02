|
Passed away at home on December 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sarah Wilm Rampulla. Loving Son of Sebastiana and the late Giusippe Rampulla. Cherished son-in-law of Mary-Louise and Wolfgang Wilm. Loving stepfather to Jacob Bussey. Missed brother in law to Heidi (Stephen) Arthur and uncle to their children Sanibell and Layla. Lovingly remembered by his many kind friends and Kabota family of 30 years. Joe was strong and supportive husband. Private Funeral Arrangement have been made. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com