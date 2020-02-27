|
Herder, Johanna Passed away with grace and dignity at her home on Tuesday February 18th, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Jan Herder (1997) Much loved mother of Karl and his wife Fran, Jack and his wife Linda, Reg and his wife Grace, Eric and his partner Carla and Nell Sherban and her husband Gary. Cherished Oma of Jody, Matthew, Amber, Jade, Nick, Becky, Rachel, Septimus, Kim, Kimalyn, Erin, Lori-Ann, John, Andrew, Stephen, Derrick and Brenden. Much loved by her great grandchildren. Survived by her brother Bill and his wife Hetty of Ottawa and Annie Janssen of Holland. Pre-deceased by her sister Sally. In memory Johanna and in lieu of flowers of memorial donations to Shiloh Christian Center (Friendship Ministries) (paid by cheque only at the funeral home) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Johanna will be laid to rest beside her husband at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough on Monday afternoon. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com Born in Arnhem, The Netherlands on January 19, 1926. Mom was the eldest of four children. She had two younger sisters, Sally and Annie and one brother Bill. Her parents were Jacobus Johannes Wielheesen and Nel Dekker. Johanna was a professional seamstress. She made wedding dresses, bridal wear as well as men's suits. She also had contracts with the Figure Skating Club making costumes. Mom and Dad met and were married on September 1, 1950. Jack and Karl were born in Holland. In August 1954 they immigrated to Canada to start a new life. The family grew in Canada to include Reg, Eric and Nell. Many happy years in Canada with family reunions and camping adventures. Johanna's family wish to thank the caring staff at Lynde Creek Manor and the Hebron Church family for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020