John Albert (Jack) PERRAULT
1925-05-02 - 2020-09-17
With love and sadness we mourn the passing of John Albert Perrault who left us on Thursday September 17, 2020. He struggled to endure the loss of Joyce, his wife and companion in everything for nearly 71 years only a few months ago. In the end he chose to be with her, passing quietly in the company of his son Martin, at Lakeridge Hospital in Oshawa. He was a loving father, a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. He was playful, caring and there were few things he liked better than to wrestle with the grandchildren, causing all kinds of trouble with them in the car on family outings or at home during family gatherings. His kind, warm-hearted and engaging presence in our lives will be missed. He is survived by his son Martin Perrault, his grandchildren Jennifer Johnston, Josh Johnston, Simon Perrault, Maddie Perrault, great grandchildren Brady and Adelaide Anderson and his son-in-law, Paul Johnston. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Laurie Johnston (Perrault). John was generous with his time, his energy and his willingness to work hard on behalf of the community. He fought in WWII and was wounded in the Netherlands before he was 20 years old. When he left military service in 1970 he moved to Oshawa where he became a loyal member of the Lions Club serving his community well in the many decades that followed. He was so proud to have been named a Life-Time member as a recognition of his years of service and for his many contributions. John will be cremated and his ashes interred in a private ceremony of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society in his name would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905 443-3376 Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
