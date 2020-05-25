Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, at Lakeridge Hospital in Ajax. John was 91 years of age. He was the beloved husband of Viola (predeceased). The loving father of John (Janice), Bill (Audrey), Gary (Christine) and Wayne (Sandra). John will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Adrian (Kelly), Alicia, Adam, Pamela (Steve), Craig (Melissa), Kaitlin (Kyle), Coady, Nathan (Jen), Alex (Josh) and his great-grandchildren Grace, Jake, Kennedy, Brock, Colby, Rylee, Charlotte, Elizabeth, Lennon and Cooper. John and Vi spent many happy years raising their family in the Bayridges and Ajax Communities. He remained very active in the hockey world, organizing and running a men's recreational league in Ajax for some 41 years. Due to the current health situation, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in John's honour. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 25, 2020.