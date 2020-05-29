It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of John Arthur Frood on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 90 years, only 3 months after his beloved wife Marion. Beloved husband of the late Marion for 69 years. Loving father to Pat (John) Morgan, Kim (Jay) Rayner and the late Marilyn Frood. Cherished grandfather to Jonathan (Ashley) Morgan, Jeffrey Morgan, Katrina Rayner, Jaden Rayner and Krista Rayner. Dear great grandfather to Jayden Morgan, Tiffany Morgan, Riley Morgan and Charlie Morgan. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Donald Frood, Reginald (Vernita) Frood and the late Cecil Frood. His nephews and extended family will miss him deeply. Due to current social limitations a Private Family Funeral Service at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville on Monday June 1st, 2020. Interment at Groveside Cemetery, Brooklin. Memorial Donations may be made to the Adventist Community Centre and Kingsway College. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.