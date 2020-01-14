Home

It is with great sadness, our family announces the death of John Bazil Pollard, passing away peacefully at Winbourne Park Long Term Care, Ajax on December 27, 2019. Bazil was born December 30, 1917 to Jack and Ella Pollard in Petrolia, Ontario. He passed away three days shy of his 102nd birthday. He was predeceased by his younger sister Helen (Harvey). Bazil served in the RCAF in WWII as a supply sergeant. He met his beautiful bride and wife, Hazel Aileen Singer, during the war and they were married in her hometown of Montreal, Quebec before his posting. After the war they raised two boys and Bazil set about going to night school at Sir George Williams University in Montreal where he graduated after five years with a degree in Commerce. He later spent his working life in the finance and account field. He also coached his boys and their teams in hock and baseball and was a very busy Boy Scout leader. He was a beloved husband to Aileen for 56 years, and after her passing, was a special friend to Ruby, meeting her in the retirement home they lived in until her passing. He was the dear father of Robert (Mary) and the late Johnny, who passed in 1972. Beloved grandpa to Chris (Danielle) and Michelle (Kevin) and great-grandfather to Max, Megan and Connor. He was a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. His perpetual smile was radiant and genuine, and he will be fondly remembered by his many friends and family. A celebration of Bazil's long, sweet life will be held in late spring 2020 at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel in Whitby. Details are yet to be arranged. In his memory, a donation can be made to the or the Alzheimer's Society through the funeral home.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 14, 2020
