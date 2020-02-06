Home

John Bryant

John Bryant In Memoriam
January 30, 1966 - February 16, 2019 A year ago your went away. So many times we relive that day. It's been a year of hurt and grief Our hearts are still in disbelief Time heals all wounds is so untrue Nothing is harder than life without you There is a bridge of memories From here to Heaven albove It keeps you very close to us It's call the bridge of love You gave us all so many things Gifts both great and small But most of all you gave us love The gretest fit of all. Love always, Mom
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
