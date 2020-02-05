|
|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla. Loving father of John (Bonnie), Joy and Peter (Alison). Cherished grandfather of JJ (John Jr.), Heidi and Emerson. Predeceased by siblings Charlie, Robert and Wilhemina. John will be missed by family, friends and all who knew him. John was a compassionate and hardworking man. A devoted family man, he was active in his church, community and the Oshawa & District Labour Council. Friends may call at the Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Funeral Service in the Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Bowmanville Older Adult Association or Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 5, 2020