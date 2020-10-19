Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 56 after a long and courageous battle. Loving husband and best friend of Camille for 27 years. Much loved father of Alexa, Tristan, Savannah and Tallin. Dear son of Frances Luckhart and the late Allen Jones. Dear brother of Heather Robinson (Brent) and Michele Gill. Fondly remembered by his nephews Josh, Justin, Kyle and Mitchell. Doug was a positive person who could always see the funny side of things. His dynamic personality lent itself well to his job with Oracle where among many other responsibilities, he travelled regularly to do presentations for numerous clients. In his spare time, Doug enjoyed spending time with family and his pets (particularly his dog Chanel who he referred to as "daddy's baby"). His love of hockey kept him involved in different capacities as a volunteer coach for his son's team over the years, and it later morphed into a passion for goaltending (a hobby he had only taken up in recent years but thoroughly enjoyed). In the warm months, you could always find Doug outside or in the garage tinkering with his beloved Mustang where he often would enjoy friendly conversations with neighbours and passersby. Taken from us too soon, we will carry Doug's spirit and zest for life with us forever. He is alive and well in our many beautiful memories which will help us pave the way forward. Special thanks to Dr. Woods, nurse Magda, Dr. Hason and the many nurses and staff at Lakeridge Oshawa for all their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Tuesday, October 20, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00. (Strict Covid 19 Protocols will be closely monitored. All guest must wear masks and social distancing will apply inside and outside the building). Funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 130 Watford Street Brooklin on Wednesday morning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. www.cancer.ca/en/donate/?region=on