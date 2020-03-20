|
We are saddened to announce the passing of John David Lockhart. John passed unexpectedly but peacefully in the home of his family on March 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving father to Craig Lockhart and Leah (Stuart) Rogers. Grandfather to Brett, Morgan, Ben, and Mason. John is pre-deceased by his mother and father Robert and Helen Lockhart. If wished, donations can be made to Tuberous Sclerosis Canada. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 20, 2020