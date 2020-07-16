1970-2020 Taken too soon, our beloved son John passed away June 14th 2020 in Edmonton Alberta. His wife Cathy and mother Dianne by his side. After a lengthy illness , John is at peace and reunited with his much loved Oupa and Ouma, Douglas and Dorothy Hopps (predeceased. John was a committed and loving husband and always surprising Cathy with romantic gifts and gestures. He was extremely proud of his two daughters; Emily, who is bilingual and entering university this fall, and Dorothy who is excelling in French immersion elementary school. The family is a skiing family, he loved spending time with them on the ski slopes of the Rockies. John was the beloved son of Edward and Dianne Aru of Oshawa. His passing will leave a void in their hearts that can never be filled. Cherished memories of John will always be remembered by; his sister Joanne Balson(John), brother Jim Aru (Heather), bonus sister Keaton Morrison (Sean). John was always the fun uncle to his nieces and nephews and loved staying in touch with his cousins, aunts and uncles and friends in Ontario. In Lieu of flowers, a Scholarship fund has been established for Emily and Dorothy as John was always so passionate about their education and futures please email (joannearu@hotmail.com) for details. Donation to The Excellence in Nursing Award presented by Ontario Tec. would also be an option. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. We will miss you John and we will never forget you.



