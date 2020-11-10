Passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 80, surrounded by family and friends, after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved Husband to Charlene (née Archdekin); father to Joseph (Shelley), Lisa (Haydn), and Heather (Greg); grandfather to Robin (Justin), Daniel, James, Jonathan, Rachel, Sarah, Taryn, And Gavynn. great-grandfather to Ryker. Brother to Edward, and predeceased by his granddaughter Carlie brothers Bill and Peter, his sister Mary, and by his parents Willard and Eileen Gallagher of Woodstock, New Brunswick. Intrepid outdoorsman and adventurer, bush pilot, skilled storyteller, dump truck owner operator, hoisting engineer, and heavy machine operator involved in decades of construction work all around Canada. A strong man with a tough exterior, tempered to softness by his love for his family and loyalty to his friends. John will be missed by those to whose lives he brought joy, laughter, brightness and entertainment - those to whom he was a keystone in the archway of life. A private family interment has taken place while a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made the Hospital for Sick Children in memory of John. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca