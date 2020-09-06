Born in Australia, only his cat and a few people made it past his gruff exterior to know a positive, upbeat man who just liked to have a laugh. John enjoyed watching 1920s gangster movies, saying he should have been a gangster because he’d look good in the hat! He also enjoyed sailing & going to the casino. John would bet on just about anything and never shied away from a friendly wager with his early morning coffee buddies at the nearby Tims. In memory of John and his love of cats, donations can be made to the Durham Region Humane Society. RIP Johnny, your Lovies miss you! Burial is Sept 10, 10am at Duffin Medows Cemetary in Pickering.



